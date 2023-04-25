Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) 20 Days SMA touches -24.49%: The odds favor the bear

April 24, 2023, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) trading session started at the price of $0.20, that was -3.72% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.195 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. A 52-week range for CISO has been $0.20 – $10.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 26.30%. With a float of $57.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.24 million.

The firm has a total of 443 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.85, operating margin of -71.19, and the pretax margin is -72.56.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is 58.97%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -72.56 while generating a return on equity of -66.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation, CISO], we can find that recorded value of 1.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s (CISO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4641, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2264. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2115. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2182. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2265. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1965, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1882. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1815.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Key Stats

There are 154,176K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 31.52 million. As of now, sales total 46,550 K while income totals -33,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,740 K while its last quarter net income were -9,990 K.