Cerus Corporation (CERS) is expecting -21.15% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) stock priced at $2.49, down -1.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.52 and dropped to $2.415 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. CERS’s price has ranged from $2.36 to $5.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 29.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.70%. With a float of $171.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 309 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.20, operating margin of -37.24, and the pretax margin is -26.13.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cerus Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 169,344. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 60,480 shares at a rate of $2.80, taking the stock ownership to the 2,616,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,356 for $2.80, making the entire transaction worth $70,997. This insider now owns 641,861 shares in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -26.40 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cerus Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.53 million, its volume of 0.99 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.52 in the near term. At $2.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.31.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 422.92 million, the company has a total of 177,618K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 188,320 K while annual income is -42,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 51,320 K while its latest quarter income was -13,610 K.