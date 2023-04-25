DexCom Inc. (DXCM) with a beta value of 1.15 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On April 24, 2023, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) opened at $124.68, higher 0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $125.01 and dropped to $123.50 before settling in for the closing price of $123.73. Price fluctuations for DXCM have ranged from $66.89 to $125.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 32.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.80% at the time writing. With a float of $384.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.46, operating margin of +13.44, and the pretax margin is +13.43.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DexCom Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 3,845,500. In this transaction EVP Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 30,764 shares at a rate of $125.00, taking the stock ownership to the 259,613 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s EVP Operations sold 2,214 for $124.50, making the entire transaction worth $275,643. This insider now owns 68,258 shares in total.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +11.73 while generating a return on equity of 15.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.60% during the next five years compared to 37.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DexCom Inc. (DXCM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 155.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

Looking closely at DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.09.

During the past 100 days, DexCom Inc.’s (DXCM) raw stochastic average was set at 92.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.62. However, in the short run, DexCom Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $124.73. Second resistance stands at $125.62. The third major resistance level sits at $126.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $121.71.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Key Stats

There are currently 387,636K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,910 M according to its annual income of 341,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 815,200 K and its income totaled 91,800 K.