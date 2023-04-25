Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) kicked off at the price of $11.40: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 24, 2023, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) opened at $11.75, lower -2.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.81 and dropped to $11.38 before settling in for the closing price of $11.71. Price fluctuations for DNB have ranged from $10.54 to $17.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 96.80% at the time writing. With a float of $339.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $429.40 million.

The firm has a total of 6355 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.18, operating margin of +9.97, and the pretax margin is -1.22.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 1,248,839. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 116,250 shares at a rate of $10.74, taking the stock ownership to the 475,252 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 181,630 for $13.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,361,190. This insider now owns 602,592 shares in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.49% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB], we can find that recorded value of 4.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) raw stochastic average was set at 17.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.96. The third major resistance level sits at $12.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.82.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Key Stats

There are currently 435,557K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,225 M according to its annual income of -2,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 595,000 K and its income totaled 22,800 K.