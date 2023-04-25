Search
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) last year’s performance of 11.63% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On April 24, 2023, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) opened at $11.00, lower -0.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.00 and dropped to $10.755 before settling in for the closing price of $11.02. Price fluctuations for DVAX have ranged from $7.26 to $17.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 366.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 258.10% at the time writing. With a float of $127.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.60 million.

The firm has a total of 351 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.73, operating margin of +39.40, and the pretax margin is +40.72.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 232,146. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 22,371 shares at a rate of $10.38, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director sold 1,500,000 for $11.60, making the entire transaction worth $17,400,000. This insider now owns 3,915,000 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +40.53 while generating a return on equity of 72.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dynavax Technologies Corporation, DVAX], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.14. The third major resistance level sits at $11.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.55.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

There are currently 128,472K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 722,680 K according to its annual income of 293,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 184,490 K and its income totaled 67,730 K.

