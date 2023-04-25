Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.44, plunging -3.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.44 and dropped to $3.27 before settling in for the closing price of $3.44. Within the past 52 weeks, KODK’s price has moved between $2.78 and $7.24.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -2.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -41.00%. With a float of $55.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.11, operating margin of -1.33, and the pretax margin is +2.57.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Eastman Kodak Company is 21.60%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 38,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.85, taking the stock ownership to the 152,496 shares.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +2.16 while generating a return on equity of 2.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.00% during the next five years compared to -38.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

The latest stats from [Eastman Kodak Company, KODK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.46 million was inferior to 0.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) raw stochastic average was set at 34.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.51. The third major resistance level sits at $3.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.07.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 268.74 million based on 79,340K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,205 M and income totals 26,000 K. The company made 305,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.