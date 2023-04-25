Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.41% last month.

April 24, 2023, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) trading session started at the price of $26.80, that was 0.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.945 and dropped to $26.68 before settling in for the closing price of $26.81. A 52-week range for EPD has been $22.90 – $28.65.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 14.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.60%. With a float of $1.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.17 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.16, operating margin of +10.74, and the pretax margin is +9.83.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks. The insider ownership of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 32.72%, while institutional ownership is 27.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 300,542. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 11,950 shares at a rate of $25.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,491,895 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer bought 3,985 for $25.15, making the entire transaction worth $100,223. This insider now owns 70,731 shares in total.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.62) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.39 while generating a return on equity of 20.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.90% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) saw its 5-day average volume 3.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) raw stochastic average was set at 91.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.95 in the near term. At $27.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.55. The third support level lies at $26.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Key Stats

There are 2,170,806K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 57.96 billion. As of now, sales total 58,186 M while income totals 5,490 M. Its latest quarter income was 13,650 M while its last quarter net income were 1,420 M.