Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 7,020 K

On April 24, 2023, Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) opened at $1.44, higher 26.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Price fluctuations for FTEK have ranged from $1.02 to $1.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -9.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -40.00% at the time writing. With a float of $23.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 66 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.22, operating margin of -5.67, and the pretax margin is -5.15.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fuel Tech Inc. is 22.17%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 23,998. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 329,755 shares.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -5.35 while generating a return on equity of -3.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.10% during the next five years compared to 29.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK)

The latest stats from [Fuel Tech Inc., FTEK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.83 million was superior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Fuel Tech Inc.’s (FTEK) raw stochastic average was set at 57.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3037, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3317. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8500.

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) Key Stats

There are currently 30,590K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,940 K according to its annual income of -1,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,020 K and its income totaled -400 K.