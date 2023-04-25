Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) average volume reaches $425.39K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 24, 2023, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) trading session started at the price of $7.88, that was 31.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.18 and dropped to $6.5004 before settling in for the closing price of $5.06. A 52-week range for GETY has been $3.42 – $37.88.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 216.70%. With a float of $193.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.07 million.

The firm has a total of 1700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.41, operating margin of +21.81, and the pretax margin is -3.62.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Getty Images Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Getty Images Holdings Inc. is 68.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 137,034. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 34,173 shares at a rate of $4.01, taking the stock ownership to the 365,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,952 for $4.01, making the entire transaction worth $11,838. This insider now owns 29,506 shares in total.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.37 while generating a return on equity of -12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 216.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Getty Images Holdings Inc., GETY], we can find that recorded value of 5.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s (GETY) raw stochastic average was set at 66.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.78. The third major resistance level sits at $9.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.35.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Key Stats

There are 395,268K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.82 billion. As of now, sales total 926,240 K while income totals -77,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 695,770 K while its last quarter net income were -8,250 K.