Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is expecting -30.98% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On April 24, 2023, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) opened at $1.31, lower -3.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.33 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Price fluctuations for DNA have ranged from $1.16 to $4.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.80% at the time writing. With a float of $983.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.86 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1292 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.35, operating margin of -452.56, and the pretax margin is -444.08.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 128,400. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 11,094,680 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 37,650 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $48,343. This insider now owns 13,692,294 shares in total.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -440.63 while generating a return on equity of -129.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 19.58 million, its volume of 16.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3796, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2089. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3133 in the near term. At $1.3567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2167. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1733.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

There are currently 2,072,581K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 477,710 K according to its annual income of -2,105 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 98,290 K and its income totaled -176,540 K.