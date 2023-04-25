H World Group Limited (HTHT) posted a -8.75% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On April 24, 2023, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) opened at $46.00, lower -4.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.14 and dropped to $44.545 before settling in for the closing price of $47.02. Price fluctuations for HTHT have ranged from $24.38 to $53.52 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 11.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -292.00% at the time writing. With a float of $316.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24384 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.56, operating margin of -4.95, and the pretax margin is -11.59.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Lodging industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of H World Group Limited is 56.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.60%.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -13.14 while generating a return on equity of -18.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -292.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.05% during the next five years compared to -16.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for H World Group Limited (HTHT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 207.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of H World Group Limited (HTHT)

Looking closely at H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, H World Group Limited’s (HTHT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.37. However, in the short run, H World Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.94. Second resistance stands at $46.84. The third major resistance level sits at $47.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.75.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Key Stats

There are currently 325,597K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,010 M according to its annual income of -264,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 537,000 K and its income totaled -19,000 K.