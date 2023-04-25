Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) kicked off at the price of $11.70: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.59, soaring 0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.86 and dropped to $11.585 before settling in for the closing price of $11.63. Within the past 52 weeks, HAYW’s price has moved between $7.97 and $16.89.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.50%. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.99, operating margin of +22.35, and the pretax margin is +17.82.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hayward Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 107.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 84,420. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,353 shares at a rate of $11.48, taking the stock ownership to the 17,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,551,920 for $11.52, making the entire transaction worth $17,878,118. This insider now owns 1,744,750 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.86 million, its volume of 1.39 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 46.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.84 in the near term. At $11.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.30.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.39 billion based on 212,772K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,314 M and income totals 179,350 K. The company made 258,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.