HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) volume exceeds 1.94 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) stock priced at $44.23, up 1.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.545 and dropped to $44.08 before settling in for the closing price of $44.33. DINO’s price has ranged from $34.90 to $66.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 321.50%. With a float of $154.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.43 million.

The firm has a total of 5223 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.82, operating margin of +10.84, and the pretax margin is +10.30.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of HF Sinclair Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 190,360,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,000,000 shares at a rate of $47.59, taking the stock ownership to the 34,853,483 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for $51.06, making the entire transaction worth $2,553,113. This insider now owns 182,859 shares in total.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.97 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 38.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 321.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.80% during the next five years compared to 38.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HF Sinclair Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HF Sinclair Corporation, DINO], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, HF Sinclair Corporation’s (DINO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.39. The third major resistance level sits at $47.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.83.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.85 billion, the company has a total of 196,186K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,205 M while annual income is 2,923 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,985 M while its latest quarter income was 587,030 K.