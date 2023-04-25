Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.99% last month.

On April 24, 2023, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) opened at $25.87, higher 0.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.18 and dropped to $25.86 before settling in for the closing price of $25.92. Price fluctuations for HMC have ranged from $21.43 to $27.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.66 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.69 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 204035 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.62, operating margin of +5.99, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.10

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

The latest stats from [Honda Motor Co. Ltd., HMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was inferior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) raw stochastic average was set at 80.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.38. The third major resistance level sits at $26.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.74. The third support level lies at $25.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,710,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 129,519 M according to its annual income of 6,293 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 31,511 M and its income totaled 1,737 M.