HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) average volume reaches $2.40M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $35.78, up 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.96 and dropped to $35.70 before settling in for the closing price of $35.69. Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has traded in a range of $24.77-$39.63.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 6.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.40%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 219199 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +15.84 while generating a return on equity of 8.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 6.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.71

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.4 million, its volume of 1.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 62.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.97 in the near term. At $36.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.45.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 143.55 billion has total of 3,995,753K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 79,277 M in contrast with the sum of 16,035 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,845 M and last quarter income was 4,620 M.