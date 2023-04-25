Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) volume exceeds 2.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) stock priced at $0.3968, down -5.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3985 and dropped to $0.3721 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. HYMC’s price has ranged from $0.31 to $1.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.70%. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 64 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.50, operating margin of -160.97, and the pretax margin is -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 317,640. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 600,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 13,646,677 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $229,280. This insider now owns 14,246,677 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -183.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

The latest stats from [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.21 million was inferior to 4.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4184, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6506. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3960. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4104. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4224. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3696, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3576. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3432.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 76.01 million, the company has a total of 200,271K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 33,230 K while annual income is -60,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,470 K while its latest quarter income was -13,940 K.