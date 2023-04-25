IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) kicked off at the price of $20.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

April 24, 2023, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) trading session started at the price of $17.87, that was 35.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.5417 and dropped to $17.70 before settling in for the closing price of $14.93. A 52-week range for IDYA has been $8.14 – $19.14.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.30%. With a float of $47.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 103 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.87, operating margin of -122.72, and the pretax margin is -115.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.56) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -115.17 while generating a return on equity of -18.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 1.61 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 96.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.30 in the near term. At $22.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.62.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

There are 48,390K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 956.07 million. As of now, sales total 50,930 K while income totals -58,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,020 K while its last quarter net income were -24,200 K.