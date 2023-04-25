International Seaways Inc. (INSW) 20 Days SMA touches 5.01%: The odds favor the bear

On April 24, 2023, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) opened at $40.84, higher 6.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.38 and dropped to $40.84 before settling in for the closing price of $40.03. Price fluctuations for INSW have ranged from $16.76 to $51.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 24.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 323.90% at the time writing. With a float of $34.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +49.01, and the pretax margin is +44.83.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Seaways Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 20,250. In this transaction CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $40.50, taking the stock ownership to the 76,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T sold 1,000 for $41.31, making the entire transaction worth $41,310. This insider now owns 74,973 shares in total.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.64) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of +44.82 while generating a return on equity of 29.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 323.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Seaways Inc. (INSW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.76, a number that is poised to hit 2.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 0.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, International Seaways Inc.’s (INSW) raw stochastic average was set at 46.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.61 in the near term. At $44.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.53.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Key Stats

There are currently 49,230K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 864,670 K according to its annual income of 387,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 338,160 K and its income totaled 218,430 K.