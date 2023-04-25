Investors finally get a glimpse of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) volume hitting the figure of 0.63 million.

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) stock priced at $47.50, up 3.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.99 and dropped to $47.44 before settling in for the closing price of $46.87. CRS’s price has ranged from $24.76 to $52.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 0.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 78.70%. With a float of $47.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.73, operating margin of -2.90, and the pretax margin is -3.44.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Metal Fabrication Industry. The insider ownership of Carpenter Technology Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 289,322. In this transaction VP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,722 shares at a rate of $50.56, taking the stock ownership to the 11,755 shares.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.68 while generating a return on equity of -3.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.87% during the next five years compared to -24.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carpenter Technology Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (CRS) raw stochastic average was set at 76.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.92 in the near term. At $51.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.13. The third support level lies at $44.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.38 billion, the company has a total of 48,509K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,836 M while annual income is -49,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 579,100 K while its latest quarter income was 6,200 K.