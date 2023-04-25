Investors must take note of Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) performance last week, which was -4.35%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $2.45, down -2.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.46 and dropped to $2.4125 before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has traded in a range of $2.06-$3.74.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 120.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.70%. With a float of $250.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.21 million.

In an organization with 564 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.51, operating margin of -300.24, and the pretax margin is -522.61.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -521.22 while generating a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 28.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.26 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 31.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.70. However, in the short run, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.45. Second resistance stands at $2.48. The third major resistance level sits at $2.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. The third support level lies at $2.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 600.40 million has total of 212,456K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,630 K in contrast with the sum of -227,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,100 K and last quarter income was -87,670 K.