Investors must take note of Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) performance last week, which was -6.88%.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) stock priced at $4.08, down -0.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.125 and dropped to $3.995 before settling in for the closing price of $4.10. PL’s price has ranged from $3.29 to $7.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.10%. With a float of $262.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 930 employees.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 3,840. In this transaction CFO & COO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $3.84, taking the stock ownership to the 942,212 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s President, Product & Business bought 274,000 for $3.64, making the entire transaction worth $997,113. This insider now owns 439,580 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Planet Labs PBC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Looking closely at Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 30.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.00. However, in the short run, Planet Labs PBC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.13. Second resistance stands at $4.19. The third major resistance level sits at $4.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.86.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.14 billion, the company has a total of 274,967K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 191,260 K while annual income is -161,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 52,980 K while its latest quarter income was -37,840 K.

