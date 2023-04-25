Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) average volume reaches $1.50M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $54.18, up 0.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.4218 and dropped to $53.74 before settling in for the closing price of $53.91. Over the past 52 weeks, IRM has traded in a range of $42.85-$57.21.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.10%. With a float of $288.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.85, operating margin of +20.50, and the pretax margin is +12.38.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 562,650. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,507 shares at a rate of $53.55, taking the stock ownership to the 295,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,507 for $54.04, making the entire transaction worth $567,798. This insider now owns 295,650 shares in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.91 while generating a return on equity of 74.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.50% during the next five years compared to 24.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Looking closely at Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) raw stochastic average was set at 65.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.31. However, in the short run, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.61. Second resistance stands at $54.86. The third major resistance level sits at $55.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.24.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.75 billion has total of 291,574K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,104 M in contrast with the sum of 556,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,279 M and last quarter income was 122,440 K.