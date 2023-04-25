JAGX (Jaguar Health Inc.) dropped -2.25 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock priced at $0.56, down -2.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5679 and dropped to $0.54 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. JAGX’s price has ranged from $0.52 to $38.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 22.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.00%. With a float of $1.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 60 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.94, operating margin of -287.85, and the pretax margin is -404.78.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 2.06%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 31, was worth 10. In this transaction Chief of Staff, CCO & GC of this company bought 317 shares at a rate of $0.03, taking the stock ownership to the 6,983 shares.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$9 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -396.91 while generating a return on equity of -866.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jaguar Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -39.61

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.49 million, its volume of 1.29 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3687, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.8450. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5699 in the near term. At $0.5829, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5978. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5420, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5271. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5141.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.91 million, the company has a total of 13,862K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,960 K while annual income is -47,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,260 K while its latest quarter income was -7,580 K.