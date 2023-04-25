KT Corporation (KT) with a beta value of 0.79 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On April 24, 2023, KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) opened at $11.20, lower -1.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.25 and dropped to $11.14 before settling in for the closing price of $11.40. Price fluctuations for KT have ranged from $11.19 to $15.23 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 1.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.30% at the time writing. With a float of $467.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $512.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23371 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.84, operating margin of +6.52, and the pretax margin is +7.45.

KT Corporation (KT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%.

KT Corporation (KT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KT Corporation (KT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.98

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Looking closely at KT Corporation (NYSE: KT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.15. However, in the short run, KT Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.24. Second resistance stands at $11.30. The third major resistance level sits at $11.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.02.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

There are currently 471,616K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,955 M according to its annual income of 883,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,852 M and its income totaled 178,330 K.