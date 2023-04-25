Last month’s performance of 0.19% for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) stock priced at $54.88, down -1.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.67 and dropped to $53.64 before settling in for the closing price of $54.81. EWBC’s price has ranged from $33.86 to $82.03 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 11.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.80%. With a float of $139.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3155 workers is very important to gauge.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of East West Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 495,130. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $49.51, taking the stock ownership to the 124,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $77.00, making the entire transaction worth $154,000. This insider now owns 17,136 shares in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +43.78 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 16.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are East West Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

The latest stats from [East West Bancorp Inc., EWBC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.49 million was inferior to 1.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.86.

During the past 100 days, East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) raw stochastic average was set at 42.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.38. The third major resistance level sits at $57.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.32. The third support level lies at $50.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.71 billion, the company has a total of 141,395K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,620 M while annual income is 1,128 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 826,140 K while its latest quarter income was 336,760 K.