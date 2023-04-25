Last month’s performance of -0.43% for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is certainly impressive

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.13, soaring 2.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.465 and dropped to $9.13 before settling in for the closing price of $9.17. Within the past 52 weeks, GOGL’s price has moved between $7.24 and $16.46.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 19.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.00%. With a float of $122.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 38 workers is very important to gauge.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Golden Ocean Group Limited is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.17) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

The latest stats from [Golden Ocean Group Limited, GOGL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.19 million was inferior to 1.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (GOGL) raw stochastic average was set at 55.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.65. The third major resistance level sits at $9.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.98. The third support level lies at $8.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.92 billion based on 200,486K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,113 M and income totals 461,850 K. The company made 249,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 68,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.