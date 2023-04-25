Last month’s performance of 15.96% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) stock priced at $86.60, up 1.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.83 and dropped to $86.18 before settling in for the closing price of $86.48. GEHC’s price has ranged from $53.00 to $86.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.70%. With a float of $454.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $454.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.37, operating margin of +13.98, and the pretax margin is +13.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 53.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 5,487,379. In this transaction CEO, Imaging of this company sold 70,629 shares at a rate of $77.69, taking the stock ownership to the 63,796 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s Director bought 748 for $69.26, making the entire transaction worth $51,806. This insider now owns 1,272 shares in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $88.35 in the near term. At $88.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $90.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.62. The third support level lies at $85.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.23 billion, the company has a total of 454,608K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,341 M while annual income is 1,916 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,938 M while its latest quarter income was 554,000 K.