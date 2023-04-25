Last month’s performance of 25.97% for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) is certainly impressive

April 24, 2023, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) trading session started at the price of $3.08, that was 6.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.26 and dropped to $3.065 before settling in for the closing price of $3.05. A 52-week range for CBD has been $2.54 – $4.73.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -17.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -112.70%. With a float of $158.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 110000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.46, operating margin of -0.39, and the pretax margin is -6.41.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stocks. The insider ownership of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is 57.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -5.94 while generating a return on equity of -8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s (CBD) raw stochastic average was set at 44.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.32 in the near term. At $3.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.00. The third support level lies at $2.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Key Stats

There are 269,455K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 878.02 million. As of now, sales total 3,355 M while income totals -33,320 K. Its latest quarter income was -2,622 M while its last quarter net income were -209,450 K.