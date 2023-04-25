Last month’s performance of -33.27% for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is certainly impressive

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.9889, plunging -7.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.9328 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. Within the past 52 weeks, AEVA’s price has moved between $0.92 and $4.64.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -33.60%. With a float of $127.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 306 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -101.50, operating margin of -3624.88, and the pretax margin is -3513.96.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 72,283. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,851 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 23,824,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 52,600 for $2.01, making the entire transaction worth $105,668. This insider now owns 23,859,891 shares in total.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3513.96 while generating a return on equity of -37.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 15.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

The latest stats from [Aeva Technologies Inc., AEVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was inferior to 1.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4124, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0708. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9941. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0406. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0713. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9169, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8862. The third support level lies at $0.8397 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 202.13 million based on 219,769K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,190 K and income totals -147,310 K. The company made 190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.