Last month’s performance of 7.07% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is certainly impressive

On April 24, 2023, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) opened at $7.91, higher 2.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.25 and dropped to $7.895 before settling in for the closing price of $7.83. Price fluctuations for ARCO have ranged from $6.23 to $9.04 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 1.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 208.40% at the time writing. With a float of $124.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.57 million.

In an organization with 81256 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.99, operating margin of +7.00, and the pretax margin is +6.26.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 42.50%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.88 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 208.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.56% during the next five years compared to 2.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was better than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (ARCO) raw stochastic average was set at 50.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.65. However, in the short run, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.22. Second resistance stands at $8.41. The third major resistance level sits at $8.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.70. The third support level lies at $7.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Key Stats

There are currently 210,478K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,619 M according to its annual income of 140,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,019 M and its income totaled 54,490 K.