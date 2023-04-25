Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) posted a -3.42% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) stock priced at $90.57, up 0.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.855 and dropped to $89.61 before settling in for the closing price of $90.40. LSCC’s price has ranged from $43.41 to $96.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 11.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 88.40%. With a float of $134.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 949 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 104.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 850,482. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $94.50, taking the stock ownership to the 97,841 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s SVP, Mfg Ops sold 359 for $90.80, making the entire transaction worth $32,597. This insider now owns 1,790 shares in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 33.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.55 million, its volume of 1.21 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.05.

During the past 100 days, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) raw stochastic average was set at 81.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $91.68 in the near term. At $92.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $93.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $87.19.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.50 billion, the company has a total of 137,604K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 660,360 K while annual income is 178,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 175,960 K while its latest quarter income was 51,910 K.