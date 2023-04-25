Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock priced at $0.3545, down -4.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.37 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. LPTX’s price has ranged from $0.27 to $1.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.00%. With a float of $82.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.24 million.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 8.28%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -65.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4404, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7641. However, in the short run, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3655. Second resistance stands at $0.3777. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3855. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3455, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3377. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3255.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.19 million, the company has a total of 118,750K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -54,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -12,102 K.