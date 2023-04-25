Search
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) to new highs

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.57, plunging -13.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5917 and dropped to $0.481 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Within the past 52 weeks, AEMD’s price has moved between $0.22 and $2.46.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.20%. With a float of $22.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.95 million.

The firm has a total of 14 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.57, operating margin of -3542.53, and the pretax margin is -3542.53.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aethlon Medical Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -3540.90 while generating a return on equity of -78.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 897.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aethlon Medical Inc., AEMD], we can find that recorded value of 8.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s (AEMD) raw stochastic average was set at 46.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4422, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6473. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5861. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6443. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6968. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4754, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4229. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3647.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.77 million based on 22,969K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 290 K and income totals -10,420 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
April 24, 2023, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) trading session started at the price of $67.03, that was 6.13% jump...
Read more

6.22% percent quarterly performance for Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
On April 24, 2023, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) opened at $55.30, higher 2.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is -1.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) stock priced at $6.25, down -2.42% from the previous day...
Read more

