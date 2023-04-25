Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) to new highs

On April 24, 2023, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) opened at $0.41, higher 1.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4198 and dropped to $0.3966 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Price fluctuations for ASTR have ranged from $0.35 to $3.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.90% at the time writing. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $268.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 359 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -246.74, operating margin of -2812.29, and the pretax margin is -4391.01.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 118,075. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $124,960. This insider now owns 857,082 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4391.01 while generating a return on equity of -158.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Looking closely at Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 13.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4601, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6915. However, in the short run, Astra Space Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4165. Second resistance stands at $0.4298. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4397. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3834. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3701.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

There are currently 270,771K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 102.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,370 K according to its annual income of -411,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -44,310 K.