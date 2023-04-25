Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing General Motors Company (GM) to new highs

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $33.53, soaring 0.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.77 and dropped to $32.97 before settling in for the closing price of $33.54. Within the past 52 weeks, GM’s price has moved between $30.33 and $43.63.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 1.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.50%. With a float of $1.35 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 167000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.64, operating margin of +6.58, and the pretax margin is +7.40.

General Motors Company (GM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of General Motors Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 671,439. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 15,743 shares at a rate of $42.65, taking the stock ownership to the 71,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 18,000 for $41.97, making the entire transaction worth $755,460. This insider now owns 46,170 shares in total.

General Motors Company (GM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.69) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +6.34 while generating a return on equity of 15.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.70% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Trading Performance Indicators

General Motors Company (GM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Motors Company (GM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.85 million, its volume of 11.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, General Motors Company’s (GM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.89 in the near term. At $34.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.29.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 46.78 billion based on 1,394,637K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 156,735 M and income totals 9,934 M. The company made 43,108 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,998 M in sales during its previous quarter.