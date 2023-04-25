Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) to new highs

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $283.86, soaring 1.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $289.35 and dropped to $283.13 before settling in for the closing price of $281.21. Within the past 52 weeks, HCA’s price has moved between $164.47 and $294.02.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 6.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.50%. With a float of $210.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $280.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 207000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.03, operating margin of +15.03, and the pretax margin is +14.24.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 738,925. In this transaction SVP and CIO of this company sold 2,687 shares at a rate of $275.00, taking the stock ownership to the 24,643 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s SVP and CIO sold 2,539 for $270.00, making the entire transaction worth $685,530. This insider now owns 24,643 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.93) by $0.6. This company achieved a net margin of +9.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.25% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.24, a number that is poised to hit 4.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Looking closely at HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.16.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 87.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $259.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $230.04. However, in the short run, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $289.36. Second resistance stands at $292.46. The third major resistance level sits at $295.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $283.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $280.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $276.92.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 76.42 billion based on 276,966K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60,233 M and income totals 5,643 M. The company made 15,497 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,081 M in sales during its previous quarter.