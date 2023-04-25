Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing MP Materials Corp. (MP) to new highs

April 24, 2023, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) trading session started at the price of $22.84. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.14 and dropped to $22.64 before settling in for the closing price of $22.74. A 52-week range for MP has been $22.53 – $43.55.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 113.30%. With a float of $145.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 486 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MP Materials Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 1,698,057. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,702 shares at a rate of $31.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,120,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director by Deputization sold 53,702 for $31.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,698,057. This insider now owns 1,120,014 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MP Materials Corp. (MP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 252.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.16 million, its volume of 3.63 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.04 in the near term. At $23.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.04.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

There are 177,618K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.28 billion. As of now, sales total 527,510 K while income totals 289,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 93,250 K while its last quarter net income were 67,010 K.