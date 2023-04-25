Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) to new highs

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) stock priced at $26.99, down -2.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.035 and dropped to $26.20 before settling in for the closing price of $26.99. OHI’s price has ranged from $24.26 to $33.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -0.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.50%. With a float of $233.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.57, operating margin of +44.93, and the pretax margin is +49.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is 0.39%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +48.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.46% during the next five years compared to 29.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.24 million, its volume of 2.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 14.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.92 in the near term. At $27.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.15 billion, the company has a total of 234,268K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 878,240 K while annual income is 426,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 144,850 K while its latest quarter income was 45,580 K.