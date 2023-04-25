Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) to new highs

Company News

April 24, 2023, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) trading session started at the price of $0.4301, that was 4.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4688 and dropped to $0.4051 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. A 52-week range for SUNL has been $0.25 – $4.89.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -328.70%. With a float of $64.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 214 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.27, operating margin of -27.94, and the pretax margin is -213.06.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 78.40%.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -133.72 while generating a return on equity of -35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.54 million, its volume of 3.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s (SUNL) raw stochastic average was set at 11.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7626, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7740. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4811 in the near term. At $0.5068, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5448. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4174, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3794. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3537.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Key Stats

There are 129,318K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 61.83 million. As of now, sales total 114,740 K while income totals -153,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 33,265 K while its last quarter net income were -264,064 K.

