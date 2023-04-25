Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,880 K

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) stock priced at $4.68, up 0.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.77 and dropped to $4.57 before settling in for the closing price of $4.69. LICY’s price has ranged from $4.48 to $8.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 103.00%. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.00 million.

In an organization with 405 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 34.00%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 11.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.92. However, in the short run, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.81. Second resistance stands at $4.89. The third major resistance level sits at $5.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.41.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 863.32 million, the company has a total of 176,503K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,400 K while annual income is -53,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,880 K while its latest quarter income was -34,040 K.