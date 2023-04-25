Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is -1.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) stock priced at $13.37, up 3.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.975 and dropped to $13.37 before settling in for the closing price of $13.41. LBRT’s price has ranged from $10.71 to $19.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 22.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 305.30%. With a float of $166.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4580 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.32, operating margin of +12.39, and the pretax margin is +9.63.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Liberty Energy Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 278,743. In this transaction Chairman of the Board & CEO of this company sold 17,324 shares at a rate of $16.09, taking the stock ownership to the 3,120,015 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO sold 50,000 for $16.31, making the entire transaction worth $815,500. This insider now owns 3,137,339 shares in total.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.9 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.63 while generating a return on equity of 29.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 305.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.70% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Liberty Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Energy Inc.’s (LBRT) raw stochastic average was set at 44.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.08 in the near term. At $14.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.12. The third support level lies at $12.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.42 billion, the company has a total of 176,112K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,149 M while annual income is 399,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,226 M while its latest quarter income was 152,870 K.