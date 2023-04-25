Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) 20 Days SMA touches -3.03%: The odds favor the bear

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $19.59, down -0.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.77 and dropped to $19.44 before settling in for the closing price of $19.67. Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYK has traded in a range of $16.16-$26.11.

While this was happening, with a float of $250.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $271.21 million.

The firm has a total of 10100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Liberty Global plc is 7.76%, while institutional ownership is 86.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 120,248. In this transaction EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $20.04, taking the stock ownership to the 120,497 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary sold 10,000 for $19.77, making the entire transaction worth $197,673. This insider now owns 126,497 shares in total.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $1.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Liberty Global plc’s (LBTYK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18

Technical Analysis of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Liberty Global plc, LBTYK], we can find that recorded value of 1.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Global plc’s (LBTYK) raw stochastic average was set at 30.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.89. The third major resistance level sits at $20.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.03.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.73 billion has total of 456,140K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,196 M in contrast with the sum of 1,473 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,842 M and last quarter income was -4,700 M.