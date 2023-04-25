Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is expecting -63.18% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On April 24, 2023, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) opened at $0.48, lower -0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4982 and dropped to $0.4728 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Price fluctuations for RIDE have ranged from $0.46 to $3.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.30% at the time writing. With a float of $179.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 260 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15488.14, operating margin of -136305.67, and the pretax margin is -145569.07.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lordstown Motors Corp. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 28.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 4,350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $0.87, taking the stock ownership to the 21,683,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,169,000 for $1.78, making the entire transaction worth $2,080,820. This insider now owns 26,683,745 shares in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -145569.07 while generating a return on equity of -61.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 576.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Looking closely at Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE), its last 5-days average volume was 3.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8206, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5020. However, in the short run, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4937. Second resistance stands at $0.5086. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5191. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4578. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4429.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Key Stats

There are currently 238,985K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 115.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 190 K according to its annual income of -282,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 190 K and its income totaled -102,000 K.