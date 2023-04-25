LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.56 million

April 24, 2023, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) trading session started at the price of $9.04, that was 4.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.52 and dropped to $9.04 before settling in for the closing price of $9.09. A 52-week range for LXU has been $8.99 – $23.99.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 16.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 160.80%. With a float of $56.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 571 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.63, operating margin of +34.26, and the pretax margin is +29.89.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LSB Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LSB Industries Inc. is 23.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 207,608,440. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,977,500 shares at a rate of $12.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,672,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 for $12.32, making the entire transaction worth $7,390,500. This insider now owns 17,453,398 shares in total.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.75) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +25.55 while generating a return on equity of 47.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.82 million, its volume of 0.73 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, LSB Industries Inc.’s (LXU) raw stochastic average was set at 7.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.67 in the near term. At $9.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.71.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Key Stats

There are 76,129K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 744.71 million. As of now, sales total 901,710 K while income totals 230,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 233,650 K while its last quarter net income were 65,870 K.