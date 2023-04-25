Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) volume exceeds 4.35 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 24, 2023, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) opened at $5.63, lower -1.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.69 and dropped to $5.50 before settling in for the closing price of $5.70. Price fluctuations for LAZR have ranged from $3.91 to $13.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -82.10% at the time writing. With a float of $235.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.45 million.

The firm has a total of 600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -152.06, operating margin of -1087.04, and the pretax margin is -1094.08.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 67,281. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,109 shares at a rate of $6.66, taking the stock ownership to the 55,584 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,953 for $6.65, making the entire transaction worth $52,910. This insider now owns 39,569 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -1095.73 while generating a return on equity of -519.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 52.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Luminar Technologies Inc., LAZR], we can find that recorded value of 7.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.79. The third major resistance level sits at $5.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.32.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

There are currently 369,265K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 40,700 K according to its annual income of -445,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,130 K and its income totaled -144,820 K.