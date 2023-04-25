Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) with a beta value of 1.63 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

April 24, 2023, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) trading session started at the price of $123.31, that was 2.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.636 and dropped to $123.02 before settling in for the closing price of $123.53. A 52-week range for MPC has been $77.62 – $138.83.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -18.60%. With a float of $440.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $464.00 million.

The firm has a total of 17800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.71, operating margin of +11.15, and the pretax margin is +11.54.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 8,059,351. In this transaction Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff of this company sold 60,019 shares at a rate of $134.28, taking the stock ownership to the 45,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff sold 60,021 for $137.23, making the entire transaction worth $8,236,682. This insider now owns 45,997 shares in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $5.67) by $0.98. This company achieved a net margin of +8.14 while generating a return on equity of 53.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.44, a number that is poised to hit 5.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Marathon Petroleum Corporation, MPC], we can find that recorded value of 3.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.01.

During the past 100 days, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) raw stochastic average was set at 61.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $128.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $130.34. The third major resistance level sits at $133.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $119.19.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Key Stats

There are 445,547K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 56.85 billion. As of now, sales total 177,453 M while income totals 14,516 M. Its latest quarter income was 39,813 M while its last quarter net income were 3,321 M.