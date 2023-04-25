Search
Sana Meer
MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 340,750 K

Analyst Insights

April 24, 2023, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) trading session started at the price of $12.00, that was -12.71% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.00 and dropped to $10.395 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. A 52-week range for ML has been $0.41 – $2.73.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 43.50%. With a float of $192.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.88 million.

In an organization with 677 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.64, operating margin of -28.96, and the pretax margin is -63.01.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MoneyLion Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 5,000. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 7,055 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 3,328,838 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s CEO, President and Director bought 1,400 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $1,000. This insider now owns 18,690,171 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -55.49 while generating a return on equity of -76.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.17 million. That was better than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 3.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5793, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9698. However, in the short run, MoneyLion Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3953. Second resistance stands at $0.4244. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4488. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3418, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3174. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2883.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

There are 259,995K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 98.24 million. As of now, sales total 340,750 K while income totals -189,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 94,940 K while its last quarter net income were -138,980 K.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.24% last month.

Steve Mayer -
Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $8.10, up 2.83% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) last year’s performance of -78.30% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.02, plunging -4.46% from the previous trading day....
Read more

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is expecting 54.82% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
On April 24, 2023, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) opened at $29.91, higher 6.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

