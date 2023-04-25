No matter how cynical the overall market is agilon health inc. (AGL) performance over the last week is recorded -8.89%

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $25.10, up 0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.2652 and dropped to $24.835 before settling in for the closing price of $25.01. Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has traded in a range of $14.82-$29.44.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.90%. With a float of $407.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.15 million.

In an organization with 747 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.64, operating margin of -4.36, and the pretax margin is -3.90.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of agilon health inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 106.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 13,074. In this transaction Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $26.15, taking the stock ownership to the 299,585 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer sold 5,000 for $26.91, making the entire transaction worth $134,544. This insider now owns 299,585 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -10.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at agilon health inc.’s (AGL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.73 million. That was better than the volume of 2.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 69.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.03. However, in the short run, agilon health inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.25. Second resistance stands at $25.47. The third major resistance level sits at $25.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.38.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.34 billion has total of 414,465K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,708 M in contrast with the sum of -106,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 689,770 K and last quarter income was -56,470 K.