No matter how cynical the overall market is China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) performance over the last week is recorded -80.76%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.8561, soaring 3.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9497 and dropped to $0.788 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. Within the past 52 weeks, CJJD’s price has moved between $0.61 and $9.65.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 15.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.60%. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 911 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.21, operating margin of -1.55, and the pretax margin is -1.28.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Pharmaceutical Retailers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 7.05%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1.94 while generating a return on equity of -12.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) saw its 5-day average volume 39.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 841.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 390.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.4938, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0856. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9821 in the near term. At $1.0468, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1438. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8204, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7234. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6587.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.05 million based on 5,337K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 164,390 K and income totals -3,190 K. The company made 35,699 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -138 K in sales during its previous quarter.