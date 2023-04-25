No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) performance over the last week is recorded -7.97%

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.37, plunging -2.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.37 and dropped to $0.32 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Within the past 52 weeks, CYBN’s price has moved between $0.26 and $1.14.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.50%. With a float of $147.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 50 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cybin Inc. is 22.29%, while institutional ownership is 7.85%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -83.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.52 million, its volume of 1.05 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4121, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5138. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3812 in the near term. At $0.4044, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4350. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3274, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2968. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2736.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 86.72 million based on 195,329K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -53,960 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,742 K in sales during its previous quarter.